ADVERTISEMENT
Gladys Shollei questions Malala's leadership of UDA over repeated violence

Denis Mwangi

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei during a past UDA event

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei during a past UDA event
Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei speaking during a Governor's Summit in Naivasha on Februry 10, 2023

A conflict over the leadership of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has arisen between National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss and UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala.

The conflict arose as Gladys Boss criticized Malala's leadership tactics, raising concerns about his motives and accusing him of causing chaos and disarray within the party since assuming the role of Secretary-General.

Gladys Boss, a prominent figure within the UDA, expressed disappointment with Malala's performance and his recruitment drives, which have led to violence in several counties across the nation.

She said she believes that UDA was built on principles of peace and development, not pandemonium and violence.

Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei speaking during a Governor's Summit in Naivasha on Februry 10, 2023
UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala addressing the media during a past briefing

As a result, she openly questioned Malala's intentions, casting doubt on whether he is actively working to destroy the party.

On the other hand, Cleophas Malala has embarked on a nationwide charm offensive to solidify the ruling party's influence throughout Kenya.

His primary objective is to attract more members to the UDA in preparation for the upcoming party polls scheduled for August 2023.

However, some of the recruitment drives have descended into chaos, forcing Malala to prematurely end in various counties.

READ: 6 political parties fold to create 'super' UDA

A notable instance occurred in Mombasa, where the membership drive was abruptly cancelled due to clashes between supporters of Nyali MP Mohammed Ali and East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Hassan Omar.

In response, Malala assured party members that appropriate measures would be taken to hold accountable the leaders who incited violence during these events.

UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala addressing the media during a past briefing
UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala addressing the media during a past briefing Pulse Live Kenya

The conflict between National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss and UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala has exposed the delicate balance the ruling party must strike between expanding its membership and maintaining internal stability.

With the party polls looming, Malala's objective of attracting more members to the UDA is crucial for its future success.

However, the violent incidents that have marred the recruitment drives have raised serious concerns among party members and the public alike.

