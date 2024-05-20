Governor Waiguru throws shots at DP Gachagua amid growing rift in Kenya Kwanza

In her remarks, she emphasised that leadership positions should not be personalised and stressed the need for supporting ambitious Kenyans, especially women and youth, in their political and socioeconomic pursuits.

Waiguru stated, "While we respect the office of the Deputy President, and indeed any other office of leadership, a progressive democracy does not allow us as occupiers of public leadership offices to personalise them to the extent that it becomes taboo for anyone else to nurture and express ambition to occupy them."

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru speaking during Jamuhuri Day Celebrations in Kirinyaga on December 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Waiguru argued that leadership roles are positions held in trust, rather than personal property.

Waiguru urged the DP recognise and support the aspirations of others, particularly young people and women, who often face significant barriers in their pursuit of high office.

"Let us recognise the right of all, especially our women and our youth, to aspire to high office. Let us hold their hands in mentorship on political and socioeconomic leadership," she continued.

Her remarks come at a time when the Mt. Kenya region is witnessing brewing rivalry between DP Gachagua and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Over the weekend politicians allied to the DP claimed that Nyoro and other young politicians were plotting to undermine Gachagua, who is the senior most government officials from the region.

Waiguru reiterated that mentorship is crucial for nurturing future leaders, providing them with the guidance and support they need to succeed.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a meeting with Nyandarua County Assembly Members (MCAs) at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on January 23, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

"Everyone has a right to dream and pursue their dreams like those in current leadership dreamt and their dreams actualised by the support of millions of youth and women. They too, deserve support, not hostility," she said.