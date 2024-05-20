The sports category has moved to a new website.

Governor Waiguru throws shots at DP Gachagua amid growing rift in Kenya Kwanza

Denis Mwangi

Governor Waiguru challenges DP Gachagua to mentor young leaders in Mt Kenya

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru at State House, Nairobi on March 11, 2024

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has made a powerful statement on the importance of inclusivity and mentorship in political leadership, that can be seen as a jab at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In her remarks, she emphasised that leadership positions should not be personalised and stressed the need for supporting ambitious Kenyans, especially women and youth, in their political and socioeconomic pursuits.

Waiguru stated, "While we respect the office of the Deputy President, and indeed any other office of leadership, a progressive democracy does not allow us as occupiers of public leadership offices to personalise them to the extent that it becomes taboo for anyone else to nurture and express ambition to occupy them."

Waiguru argued that leadership roles are positions held in trust, rather than personal property.

Waiguru urged the DP recognise and support the aspirations of others, particularly young people and women, who often face significant barriers in their pursuit of high office.

"Let us recognise the right of all, especially our women and our youth, to aspire to high office. Let us hold their hands in mentorship on political and socioeconomic leadership," she continued.

Her remarks come at a time when the Mt. Kenya region is witnessing brewing rivalry between DP Gachagua and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Over the weekend politicians allied to the DP claimed that Nyoro and other young politicians were plotting to undermine Gachagua, who is the senior most government officials from the region.

Waiguru reiterated that mentorship is crucial for nurturing future leaders, providing them with the guidance and support they need to succeed.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a meeting with Nyandarua County Assembly Members (MCAs) at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on January 23, 2024
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a meeting with Nyandarua County Assembly Members (MCAs) at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on January 23, 2024 Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a meeting with Nyandarua County Assembly Members (MCAs) at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on January 23, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

"Everyone has a right to dream and pursue their dreams like those in current leadership dreamt and their dreams actualised by the support of millions of youth and women. They too, deserve support, not hostility," she said.

The brewing rivalry threatens to rock the Mt. Kenya political landscape, with various leaders rallying behind either Gachagua or Nyoro.

READ: Gachagua speaks amid plot to replace him with Ndindi Nyoro as Waiguru's name surfaces

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

