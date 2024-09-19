Kasmuel McOure defence after backlash over photos with UDA's Silvanus Osoro

- McOure faced controversy after a viral photo with UDA Majority Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro
Popular Kenyan activist Kasmuel McOure found himself at the centre of controversy on Wednesday, September 18, after a photo of him with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Majority Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro went viral.
The images, shared widely across social media platforms, sparked backlash from a section of Kenyans, accusing McOure of fraternising with government officials whom he has previously criticised.
Unplanned encounter sparks online criticism
In his defence, McOure clarified that the meeting with Osoro was not prearranged. He stated that they had simply bumped into each other at a members’ club.
The activist took the opportunity to confront Osoro on several issues he has previously raised on social media.
“I go to that members' club often and meet plenty of Kenyans there. The Majority Whip of Parliament is one of the many members. It was my first time meeting him, and I took the opportunity to say to his face what I’ve always said online,” McOure explained.
Addressing government failures
McOure did not hold back during his interaction with Osoro, addressing critical issues such as extrajudicial killings, unmet promises on service delivery, and the government's alleged disregard for the rule of law.
He noted that while they disagreed on several matters, the conversation was civil and even ended with a moment of levity.
“We disagreed on several issues and agreed on a few. We even had a good laugh before I moved on to the meeting I was actually there for,” McOure added.
Critics Miss the Bigger Picture, Says McOure
Following the viral photo, McOure faced accusations of abandoning his activist roots.
However, he was quick to remind his critics that activism goes beyond street protests and that his responsibility is to speak truth to power whenever the opportunity arises.
“My online critics have often tried to relegate me to protests alone. However, you cannot only dismiss me to die in the streets, as if my leadership was destined to end there,” he remarked.
Plans for civic engagement
McOure reiterated his commitment to advocating for the underprivileged youth and families affected by government actions.
The Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 nominee called for broader civic education, both online and in person, and announced plans to intensify his door-to-door campaigns across the country.
“If the acceptable version of civic education to the online population is about holding rallies, then we’ll start this week, ensuring no community (both online and on-ground) is left out. We will drain this swamp and take political power!” he declared.