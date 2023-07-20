Maina Njenga’s lawyer reveals details of his arrest & detention in Kirinyaga

Speaking to the press in the location on Thursday July 20, Njiru confirmed that his client was arrested on Wednesday night at his fathers home in Kiserian.

According to Njiru, Maina was then transferred form Ngong' to Wang'uru police station in the wee hours of the night.

"I also understand that Maina Njenga is also held up here. Maina Njenga was arrested yesterday at his fathers home in Ngong' and driven all the way in the wee hours of the night to Wanguru police station," Njiru said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

Ndegwa Njiru raises concerns about his client Maina Njenga

Ndegwa Njiru has raised serious concerns about the transparency and legality of the arrest and subsequent transfer of his client.

"What is the justification of you being removed form one jurisdiction to the other?" he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Njenga's arrest comes amidst a wave of arrests targeting Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party leaders in connection with the ongoing protests.

ece-auto-gen

On Wednesday, hiis lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, confirmed that Njenga was taken to an undisclosed location, raising concerns about the transparency of his detention.

"My client Maina Njenga arrested and taken to an undisclosed location," Ndegwa Njiru said in a statement.

Maina Njenga suspected to be involved in the ongoing demos

ADVERTISEMENT

As a close ally of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga, Maina Njenga's arrest is suspected to be linked to the ongoing protests in the country.

According to a Twitter statement by Martha Karua on Wednesday, the protests have seen the detention of 9 other Azimio allied leaders, including Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, MP Ken Chonga of Kilifi South, and several MCAs.

Maina Njenga during a past interview Pulse Live Kenya