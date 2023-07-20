ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Maina Njenga’s lawyer reveals details of his arrest & detention in Kirinyaga

Lynet Okumu

Ndegwa Njiru revealed where Maina Njenga is being detained after his arrest in the wee hours of the night

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga
Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga

Maina Njenga, the former leader of the Mungiki sect, has been detained at Wang'uru police station in Kirinyaga county, according to his lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru.

Recommended articles

Speaking to the press in the location on Thursday July 20, Njiru confirmed that his client was arrested on Wednesday night at his fathers home in Kiserian.

According to Njiru, Maina was then transferred form Ngong' to Wang'uru police station in the wee hours of the night.

"I also understand that Maina Njenga is also held up here. Maina Njenga was arrested yesterday at his fathers home in Ngong' and driven all the way in the wee hours of the night to Wanguru police station," Njiru said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga
Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DCI launches manhunt for Maina Njenga after puzzling discovery at his home

Ndegwa Njiru has raised serious concerns about the transparency and legality of the arrest and subsequent transfer of his client.

"What is the justification of you being removed form one jurisdiction to the other?" he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Njenga's arrest comes amidst a wave of arrests targeting Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party leaders in connection with the ongoing protests.

File image of Raila Odinga with Maina Njenga at a past event
File image of Raila Odinga with Maina Njenga at a past event ece-auto-gen

On Wednesday, hiis lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, confirmed that Njenga was taken to an undisclosed location, raising concerns about the transparency of his detention.

"My client Maina Njenga arrested and taken to an undisclosed location," Ndegwa Njiru said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a close ally of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga, Maina Njenga's arrest is suspected to be linked to the ongoing protests in the country.

According to a Twitter statement by Martha Karua on Wednesday, the protests have seen the detention of 9 other Azimio allied leaders, including Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, MP Ken Chonga of Kilifi South, and several MCAs.

Maina Njenga during a past interview
Maina Njenga during a past interview Maina Njenga during a past interview Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Maina Njenga's warning message after meeting at Shebesh's home

As the country enters day two of the anti-government protests, Azimio leader Raila Odinga has encouraged netizens to continue with the demonstration.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Maina Njenga’s lawyer reveals details of his arrest & detention in Kirinyaga

Maina Njenga’s lawyer reveals details of his arrest & detention in Kirinyaga

LIVE BLOG: Babu Owino transferred to undisclosed location

LIVE BLOG: Babu Owino transferred to undisclosed location

Babu Owino's wife appeals to Raila, gov't for his release after discovering his location

Babu Owino's wife appeals to Raila, gov't for his release after discovering his location

Catholic bishops pressure Ruto to repeal Finance Act 2023

Catholic bishops pressure Ruto to repeal Finance Act 2023

LIVE BLOG: Raila announces end of Wednesday Maandamano, protests to resume on Thursday

LIVE BLOG: Raila announces end of Wednesday Maandamano, protests to resume on Thursday

Interior CS issues orders for all day schools in Nairobi, Mombasa & Kisumu

Interior CS issues orders for all day schools in Nairobi, Mombasa & Kisumu

Cabinet: All students in Kenya required to plant a tree every week

Cabinet: All students in Kenya required to plant a tree every week

Sufuria Movement: Azimio leaders change tact over maandamano

Sufuria Movement: Azimio leaders change tact over maandamano

CJ Koome names 3 judges to determine fate of Finance Act 2023

CJ Koome names 3 judges to determine fate of Finance Act 2023

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Azimio la Umoja leader Jeremiah Kioni puts a sufuria on his head during a past

Sufuria Movement: Azimio leaders change tact over maandamano

A collage of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, David Ndii, and President William Ruto

David Ndii exposes how Ruto funded opposition against Uhuru's legacy project

President William Ruto

No maandamano on Wednesday - Ruto talks tough in warning to Raila

President William Ruto during a meeting with foreign investors at State House, Nairobi on July 13, 2023

Kenya Kwanza MPs call Ruto to order, escalate Azimio protests to 'domestic terrorism'