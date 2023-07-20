The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

LIVE BLOG: Nairobi & Kisumu CBDs deserted on Day 2 of Maandamano

Fabian Simiyu

Welcome to our live blog coverage of Day 2 of Azimio's planned Maandamano.

Raila Odinga [left] and President William Ruto
Raila Odinga [left] and President William Ruto

As the nation eagerly follows the unfolding events, we bring you real-time updates, insights, and reactions from the ground on July 20.

Stay tuned as we delve into the demonstrations' impact, key developments, and the voices shaping this momentous event.

11:35

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been escorted out of Wang’uru Police Station to an unknown destination.

10:35

Tensions run high at Wanguru Police Station as police officers forcibly removed relatives and friends of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who had gathered to demand his release from custody.

10:33

The situation in Kisumu. The second day of the 3rd wave of demonstrations called by Azimio as Kenyans keeps away from major towns
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Raila Odinga's tweet
09:43

Azimio leader Raila Odinga says the government must listen to people.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

