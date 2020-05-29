Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has told off his Suna East Counterpart Junet Mohamed over the dewhipping of MP Aisha Jumwa from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Kuria took to twitter to say that National Assembly Minority Whip Junet and NASA affiliated MPs were wrong to claim to have removed Ms Jumwa from the PSC.

He went on to say that her removal from the commission should have followed the constitutional process, which is guided by Article 251 of the Constitution of Kenya.

The Gatundu South legislator cautioned Junet that if their plan is to gauge if they can go against the constitution to remove the Presidential term limit, they (Kuria and MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto) are watching.

“Dear Junet Mohammed. It is your right to remove members from House Leadership or Parliamentary Committees. But you are wrong to purport to remove Hon Aisha Jumwa a.k.a Me Katilili wa Menza from Parliamentary Service Commission. Any such removal has to be guided by Article 251 of the Constitution. Unless you were testing waters for subversion of the Constitution to remove Presidential Term Limit. Tunawaonea 18. Please consult Otiende Amollo with a pencil and a notebook,” said Moses Kuria.

Junet Mohamed (left) and John Mbadi (centre) during a past press conference

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party on Thursday announced drastic changes to its leadership in the National Assembly.

ODM Chairperson John Mbadi revealed that the NASA coalition had resolved to replace deputy Minority Whip and Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa with Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu.

Vocal Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa also lost her seat in the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) where she will now be replaced by Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

Read Also: ODM makes changes in National Assembly leadership