Ruto to begin 3-day tour of Kisii

Local leaders have been working to create a welcoming atmosphere for the President's arrival.

Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda, who held a gathering with over 10,000 women in his constituency on Sunday, praised the President for including the region in his new cabinet appointments, notably the appointment of Julius Migos as CS for Education.

During his visit, President Ruto will inaugurate a modern ultra-cancer center valued at Sh3.4 billion shillings and will focus on improving last-mile connectivity.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto's visit to Kisii comes in the backdrop of his development tour of Kirinyaga over the weekend.

President Ruto and Governor Anne Waiguru launched the Sagana Industrial City project in Kirinyaga County, which is expected to create approximately 150,000 jobs upon completion.

The project aims to generate 30,000 direct jobs and 120,000 indirect jobs, significantly benefiting local farmers by providing raw materials for processing and export.

President Ruto also announced a financial commitment from the National Government of Sh750 million, with funds allocated for both the EPZ and the County Aggregation and Industrial Park (CAIP).

Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto has been actively touring various regions in the last few weeks focusing on launching development projects aimed at enhancing local infrastructure and services.

His engagements spanned five counties, including Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, and Taita Taveta, as well as a visit to Tana River.

Key Highlights of Ruto's Tours

Tharaka Nithi County

Ruto inaugurated several significant projects, including the Kibung’a Kakimiki water project, the Marimanti Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), and Huduma centers in Marimanti and Maara.

He also launched a Sh500 million last-mile connectivity project to improve internet access in the region.

Mombasa County

Upon arriving in Mombasa, Ruto addressed residents at the Changamwe roundabout, emphasizing the importance of unity among leaders.

He later oversaw the issuance of grants to the Kenya Marine Fisheries and laid the foundation stone for market in Watamu, Kilifi, as part of a broader regional market development initiative.

Kwale County

Ruto inspected various projects, including the Kinango and Matuga Technical and Vocational Training Colleges, the Mwananyamala industrial park, and the Matuga affordable housing project.

He also visited the Diani modern market and engaged with residents in Likoni.

Taita Taveta County

During his visit, Ruto attended a church service at the Anglican Church of Kenya and participated in a presidential town hall meeting in Mombasa.

Tana River County