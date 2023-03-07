Speakers Wetangula & Kingi asked to resign

Speaking to the press on Monday, Malala insisted that the two are unlawfully holding party leader positions in Ford-Kenya and PAA following their new State roles.

"Our president believes in the rule of law and we shall be expecting Speaker Moses Masika Wetangula and Speaker Kingi to follow the law to the letter. They are both lawyers, let them resign and allow us to engage the new party leaders of their respective parties," the Sec-Gen stated.

Malala, along with the UDA leadership, is seeking to have all parties within the Kenya Kwanza coalition folded into UDA ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Confident that the Kenya Kwanza parties will agree to merge, the UDA leader added: "These parties are as good as dissolved, it's only that they have not accepted that they are no longer politically viable."

He noted that Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi is no longer the party leader of ANC, confirming that negotiations were in progress with the party's new leader, Lamu Governor Issa Timamy.

Anything for Ruto - Malala declares

Confirming that he is indeed doing President William Ruto's bidding, the former Kakamega Senator asserted that he aims to deliver re-election for President Ruto.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Yes, I'm a gun for hire for William Ruto and I don't care whatever name you give me as long as my president will win by a landslide in 2027. Second, as long as I achieve a supermajority of the ruling party in the next parliament, then I'm a gun for hire," he stated.

