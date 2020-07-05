Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are expecting a section of leaders to oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proposed constitutional changes.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, the legislator said that their aim is to divide Kenyans and create an “Us versus Them” ahead of the 2022 General election.

He pointed out that it was the same thing that was done during the 2005 and 2010 referendums, whose main purposes were to thrust Mr. Odinga to the 2007 and 2013 presidential elections.

He went on to ask Kenyans on Twitter if they as leaders should support BBI or oppose it and divide Kenyans.

“President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga are hoping that the rest of us will oppose the BBI so as to create an ‘Us Versus Them” In 2022 just as 2005 Referendum was meant to propel Odinga to 2007. Just as 2010 Referendum was to propel Raila to 2013,” said Moses Kuria.

His words come a few days after he mentioned in an interview with Jalang’o that he fully supports the Building Bridges Initiative, and that most of the recommendations he presented to the BBI team when they visited his constituency were adopted by the team.

