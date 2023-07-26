Wilson Sossion with new look after 15-minute reconstructive surgery [Photo]

After living with the noticeable feature for a significant portion of his life, Sossion shared his excitement through his Facebook account on July 25, announcing that part of his forehead is now corrected.

Sossion throws a playful taunt at cartoonists

For years, Sossion's forehead had become a prominent feature in newspaper cartoon depictions of him due to the fat tissue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

However, after the successful surgery, he playfully taunted cartoonists, declaring that they will no longer have the opportunity to depict that characteristic in their drawings.

“Cartoonists, you will have nothing to draw on my forehead anymore!” Sossion said playfully.

The journey to his forehead's transformation began after a morning talk show on television, where a medical doctor from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Dr. Paul Kirui, approached him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One morning after a TV talk show, a Medical Dr from Kenyatta National Hospital one Dr Paul Kirui asked me to see him at KNH over a special matter. I found him with Dr Fedinand Nakole a reconstructive and Plastic Surgery Surgeon.

"They advised me to have fat tissue on my forehead removed which they did yesterday with precision through a Surgery lasting 15 minutes," he narrated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wilson Sossion hails Kenyan doctors

ADVERTISEMENT

After his successful operation, Sossion expressed his admiration for Kenyan doctors, hailing them as some of the finest in the world.

He proudly stated that the Kenyan education system has produced excellent doctors who have garnered international recognition.

Pulse Live Kenya

In light of this, he expressed his belief that medical tourism is the next big thing in Kenya, with the country becoming a hub for quality medical procedures.

“They are the finest doctors in the world. Our education has produced the best doctors we can be proud of. Medical tourism is the next big thing in Kenya,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sossion nominated CAS in the Ministry of Tourism

Mr. Sossion's life took another turn when he was among the 50 Cabinet Assistant Secretaries (CAS) appointed by President William Ruto earlier this year. He received the nomination for the Ministry of Tourism.

However, this appointment faced legal challenges when the High Court nullified President Ruto's appointments.