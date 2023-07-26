The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Wilson Sossion with new look after 15-minute reconstructive surgery [Photo]

Lynet Okumu

Wilson Sossion's forehead was a prominent feature in newspaper cartoon depictions, but not anymore!

Wilson Sossion before he went for forehead reconstruction surgery
Wilson Sossion before he went for forehead reconstruction surgery

Former KNUT Secretary-General, Wilson Sossion, recently underwent a minor surgery to remove fat tissue from his forehead, and he couldn't be more happier with the results.

Recommended articles

After living with the noticeable feature for a significant portion of his life, Sossion shared his excitement through his Facebook account on July 25, announcing that part of his forehead is now corrected.

For years, Sossion's forehead had become a prominent feature in newspaper cartoon depictions of him due to the fat tissue.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wilson Sossion's new look after undergoing a 15-minute forehead surgery to remove fat tissue at KNH
Wilson Sossion's new look after undergoing a 15-minute forehead surgery to remove fat tissue at KNH Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wilson Sossion spills beans on degrees used by MPs

However, after the successful surgery, he playfully taunted cartoonists, declaring that they will no longer have the opportunity to depict that characteristic in their drawings.

“Cartoonists, you will have nothing to draw on my forehead anymore!” Sossion said playfully.

The journey to his forehead's transformation began after a morning talk show on television, where a medical doctor from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Dr. Paul Kirui, approached him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One morning after a TV talk show, a Medical Dr from Kenyatta National Hospital one Dr Paul Kirui asked me to see him at KNH over a special matter. I found him with Dr Fedinand Nakole a reconstructive and Plastic Surgery Surgeon.

"They advised me to have fat tissue on my forehead removed which they did yesterday with precision through a Surgery lasting 15 minutes," he narrated.

Wilson Sossion before he went for forehead reconstruction surgery
Wilson Sossion before he went for forehead reconstruction surgery Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sossion advises Uhuru to emulate former President Mwai Kibaki

ADVERTISEMENT

After his successful operation, Sossion expressed his admiration for Kenyan doctors, hailing them as some of the finest in the world.

He proudly stated that the Kenyan education system has produced excellent doctors who have garnered international recognition.

Wilson Sossion before he went for forehead reconstruction surgery
Wilson Sossion before he went for forehead reconstruction surgery Pulse Live Kenya

In light of this, he expressed his belief that medical tourism is the next big thing in Kenya, with the country becoming a hub for quality medical procedures.

They are the finest doctors in the world. Our education has produced the best doctors we can be proud of. Medical tourism is the next big thing in Kenya,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sossion's life took another turn when he was among the 50 Cabinet Assistant Secretaries (CAS) appointed by President William Ruto earlier this year. He received the nomination for the Ministry of Tourism.

However, this appointment faced legal challenges when the High Court nullified President Ruto's appointments.

The matter is currently awaiting resolution as the Attorney General (AG) Justin Muturi filed for an appeal.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wilson Sossion with new look after 15-minute reconstructive surgery [Photo]

Wilson Sossion with new look after 15-minute reconstructive surgery [Photo]

LIVE BLOG: Azimio's 'white' vigil for Maandamano fatalities

LIVE BLOG: Azimio's 'white' vigil for Maandamano fatalities

Kenyans correct Ruto's grammar, voice skepticism, concern & support for talks with Raila

Kenyans correct Ruto's grammar, voice skepticism, concern & support for talks with Raila

Peter Salasya announces revival of project he was involved in 11 years ago

Peter Salasya announces revival of project he was involved in 11 years ago

Gov't announces 8,000 ministry jobs for Kenyans [How to apply]

Gov't announces 8,000 ministry jobs for Kenyans [How to apply]

Azimio replaces street demos with special parades for Wednesday maandamano

Azimio replaces street demos with special parades for Wednesday maandamano

Uhuru: Neither of my sons has been asked to surrender their 6 guns

Uhuru: Neither of my sons has been asked to surrender their 6 guns

Haiwezekani! Angry Dennis Itumbi breaks silence on Pauline Njoroge's charge sheet

Haiwezekani! Angry Dennis Itumbi breaks silence on Pauline Njoroge's charge sheet

CCTV captures knife attack on a woman at Machakos supermarket

CCTV captures knife attack on a woman at Machakos supermarket

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino during a visit to Kihiumbuini Primary School in Westlands on July 14, 2023

I didn't bathe for 3 days, Babu Owino decries dishonourable treatment in police cells

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga

Maina Njenga’s lawyer reveals details of his arrest, detention in Kirinyaga

HE (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta at the 11th Summit of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of Peace, Security and Cooperation framework for DRC on May 6, 2023

Uhuru: Neither of my sons has been asked to surrender their 6 guns

Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya

Peter Salasya announces revival of project he was involved in 11 years ago