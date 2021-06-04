Uhuru & Son step out in matching uniforms [Video]

Jomo accompanied his father to the event and was captured wearing a 4K club uniform similar to that the President was wearing.

The first son tagged along, and for the most part managed to stay out of the spotlight as the leaders took centre stage.

He is the head of state’s first born son and is married to Fiona Achola, the niece to Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo.

Revival of 4K Clubs in Kenya

The revival of 4K Clubs is part of a government strategy to reposition agriculture as a key economy driver.

On the other hand, Empowering Novel Agribusiness-led Employment (ENABLE) is a capacity building initiative for youth in agribusiness co-funded by the Government and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The 4 Ks are an acronym for "Kuungana, Kufanya, Kusaidia Kenya" in Kiswahili, a clarion call to help the country be food secure.

At the primary school level, the 4K clubs provided pupils with a fundamental introduction to farming. Pupils were taught how to grow crops and rear animals in school.

The event also showcased successful farmers as well as farming innovations and emerging concepts.

"My name is Hilda Njeri, owner of Hildatech Enterprise. I do pig farming, a venture that I started in the year 2019. I chose to rear pigs because it is not expensive. There is also an available market for pork. I currently have a total of 170 pigs,” said one of the professional agribusiness exhibitors while encouraging the students to join 4K clubs.

Through the Kenyan Youth Agribusiness Strategy, the Ministry of Agriculture aims to address the barriers that have contributed to the low involvement of youth in this critical sector.