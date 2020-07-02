President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga have been directed by a Nairobi court to record a statement in a case where security officers are charged with leaking sensitive CCTV footage.

The court made the direction in a case where two employees of the Stanley Hotel are charged with leaking CCTV footage of Odinga and Kenyatta inspecting government projects on Kenyatta Avenue.

Patrick Rading Ambogo and Janet Magoma Ayonga are charged with the offence of unauthorized interception of computer data contrary to section 17(1) of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act.

However, the magistrate ruled that the case cannot proceed unless the investigating officer records a statement from the complainants.

Ambogo and Ayonga are being represented by city lawyer Danstan Omari who has argued that the offences purportedly committed do not exist in law.

"This alleged offence of intercepting a security CCTV does not exist in law. Our clients were never in State House and have never gone to any government installation to capture CCTV footage of government,” said the lawyer.

In the video, the two were seen alighting from what was believed to have been a black Toyota Probox vehicle at Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi.