President Uhuru Kenyatta is among the leaders who has paid tribute to former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae.

In a statement released by State House, President Kenyatta eulogized the accomplished politician as jolly, accessible and dependable.

"I recall with nostalgia my many interactions with Mzee Nyachae over the years. As an elder and friend, Mzee Nyachae always had a word of wisdom and encouragement for me. Many will remember and miss Mzee Nyachae's warm personality and especially his hearty and infectious laughter.

"Throughout his many years of service to the nation, right from his time in the provincial administration through to his transition into business and politics, Mzee Nyachae exhibited exemplary zeal to succeed and as he exits from this world, he leaves behind a rich legacy of success," the President stated.

He added that Kenya had been robbed of a wise statesman whose contributions helped shape Kenya.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Mzee Simeon Nyachae, a distinguished son of Kenya, a friend and a man whose contribution to the making of the Kenyan nation will remain with us for eternity," the President stated.

