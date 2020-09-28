President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced the extension of the nation-wide night curfew for a further 60 days.

In his address on Monday, the Head of State said that the curfew will begin at from 11PM to 4AM beginning on Tuesday, September 29.

President Uhuru also scrapped off the ban on sale of alcoholic drinks in ordinary restaurants and bars.

"The prohibition against the operation of bars and the prohibition against the sale of alcoholic drinks and beverages by ordinary restaurants and eateries shall stand vacated with effect from 29 September, 2020," said President Kenyatta.

He further announced that the closing time for all bars, eateries and restaurants shall be 10 PM every day, and their operations shall be in adherence to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

In the new directives, President Kenyatta said that Churches will from now on be attended by one third of the total congregation from the initial 100 individuals.

Funerals and wedding ceremonies will be attended by a maximum of 200 people.