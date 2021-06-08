President Uhuru Kenyatta has this evening (08.06.21) arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for a one day official visit.
Why Uhuru has made a quick trip to Ethiopia
The President will be in Ethiopia to witness the issuance of a telecommunications license
During his visit, the President is scheduled to witness the issuance of a telecommunications license to Safaricom consortium.
President Kenyatta, who is accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs) and Joe Mucheru (ICT), was received at Bole International Airport by his host, Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali.
An international consortium led by Safaricom, and comprising Vodafone and Vodacom, UK’s CDC Group and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, won a Sh91.8 billion bid to operate in Ethiopia.
