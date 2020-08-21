African Heads of State have come out to condemn the military coup in Mali during which saw President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita seized by mutinying soldiers.

During a Thursday meeting led by the African Union Chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa, the leaders called for the immediate release of President Keïta and senior members of his administration among them the country's Prime Minister Boubou Cissé.

On his part, President Uhuru Kenyatta urged for a "speedy, peaceful and democratic" resolution of the crisis.

AU Chairperson, President Ramaphosa leads African Leaders in condemning Mali coup

AU Chairperson, President Ramaphosa called for dialogue to restore peace and stability in the West African country.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi asked African countries to take a firm position on the matter saying the coup was "dangerous for democracy in Africa".

The forced departure of the Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, known as IBK has already prompted fears that jihadis could carry out attacks and further destabilize the country.

Keita's forced resignation came after months of a political crisis that stemmed from a disputed parliamentary election.

In June, anti-government protesters took the streets of the capital demanding Keita's step down.

The coup has been condemned and termed by various bodies as a threat to democracy and peace in Africa.