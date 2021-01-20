President Uhuru Kenyatta's government is set to announce the finalized Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan for Kenya.

The President will receive the final report prepared by the vaccine advisory committee over the weekend.

Dr Willis Akhwale who chairs the committee stated that the 11-member team would hold its final meeting on Wednesday.

"It should be ready by Monday because after this meeting, we will embark on putting everything that we have deliberated and agreed on together to come up with one solid plan which we will submit to President Kenyatta," he stated.

The committee included representatives from WHO, the Red Cross, Amref, the Ministry of Health and the Pharmacy & Poisons Board among others.

24 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

In December 2020, Director-General Patrick Amoth announced that Kenya would receive 24 million initial doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Gavi.

In the latest communique from the African Union (AU), East African Community (EAC) member states are set to receive 39 million additional doses of the vaccine.

AU is set to procure 270 million doses of the vaccine and African states will be sold at between Sh300 ($3) and Sh1,000 ($10) per dose.

Ministry of Health officials announced plans to begin administering the vaccine by the end of February.