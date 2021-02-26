President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are set to host a major event on the third anniversary of their handshake deal.

The agenda of the meeting will be the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill which successfully passed the county assembly approval stage.

According to a brief from State House, those invited for the meeting are members of parliament and county assembly leaders.

"To ensure the voice of every Kenyan is heard and to enable every one of us to exercise their civic duty, we will undertake civic education to sensitize the entire Kenyan nation on the opportunities that lie for our homeland and nation as part of this initiative.

"And to this end we shall hold a joint consultative meeting on the 9th March 2021, involving Members of Parliament and Counties leadership," the brief read in part.

March 9th will mark exactly three years since President Kenyatta and the special AU envoy walked out of Harambee House and announced their initiative to unite Kenyans.

The two leaders on Thursday met with party leaders at State House for a meeting where the progress of the BBI referendum Bill was discussed.