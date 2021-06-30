Raila issues new directive on ODM party members

In a statement issued by party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, the party leader announced a waiver of membership fees.

The former Prime Minister noted that the waiver would help cushion members from the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Party has been carrying out continuous membership recruitment. This has gone on well and our membership has increased significantly. As the fastest growing political party in the country with massive grassroots support, there is a need to continuously grow our numbers to continue being ahead of the rest.

"Many have, however, petitioned the Party to consider waiving the 100 Shillings ordinary membership fee payable upon application for ordinary membership in view of the prevailing economic conditions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. In light of this, the Party Leader HE Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga has directed my office to waive the membership fee for anyone wishing to join our party in the next three months beginning 1st July, 2021," the statement read in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

Strategy?

The waiver could be a party strategy to increase numbers ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Most political parties have launched recruitment drives over the last months seeking to grow their numbers.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, being a new entrant to the scene, is also recruiting would-be politicians as well as established politicians holding elective posts.

UDA is affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto with a number of Tanga Tanga MPs and Hustler Nations politicians having promised to defect once their terms are completed.

The party's social media pages are littered with messages calling members of the public to register.

UDA has made the process easier through an online registration process which a person wishing to join the party can conduct unassisted.

According to leaders of the party, the vision is to build a party which can hold a candle to Kenya's biggest political party, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.