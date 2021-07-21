Raila Out, Moi In: Kalonzo, Mudavadi announce end of NASA

Details of a meeting held on Tuesday indicate that the two leaders remained adamant on cutting ties with specifically, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

Announcing their new political outfit, One Kenya Alliance, the leaders - together with Ford-Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula - replaced Mr Odinga with KANU party leader Gideon Moi.

The Baringo Senator, who is still in partnership with the ruling Jubilee Party, announced that the partnership will be ending as soon as Jubilee's second term in office expires.

The four political bigwigs together with their various party technical teams held discussions on Tuesday where they are said to have agreed on terms of their partnership.

"We wish to confirm our irreversible commitment to the One Kenya Alliance in partnership with KANU and any other like-minded Kenyan. As far as we are concerned, NASA is part of our political history and all that remains is the final process of closure which includes a pursuit of financial accountability and statement," Wiper party's Mutula Kilonzo Jr announced during the Tuesday press address.

He added: "We wish to assure the country that we are on the right course. We are going to invite like-minded leaders and they are going to be many and many have already expressed their interest."

NASA Pact

A committee appointed to investigate the viability of the revival of NASA also submitted its report to the four principles.

Advising the leaders against the NASA coalition, the committee noted that OKA has a chance of putting up a worthy campaign in the 2022 elections.

The NASA principals have accused ODM of mistreatment and violating cash-sharing agreements with its NASA partners.

Senior Counsel Kalonzo accused ODM party officials of orchestrating the split in NASA.

He added that the party officials have also been shifty with promises made to its partner parties especially concerning their presidential ambitions.

Kalonzo stated that the disgruntlement had further been aggravated by name-calling among the four NASA principals.

"The ball is in the court of ODM because they are the ones who killed it [NASA] during the by-election at Kibra where their own Secretary-General announce that NASA is dead. The rest of us objected... but as I said, it would require a miracle for us to rebuild confidence. When you have breach of trust to the extent that leaders cannot meet, they are calling each other names as if they are children and even if some of us want to be 'patanishi' then it will still require a miracle," he explained.

The re-energized veteran politician added that should Raila seek to mend fences with them, he should approach the newly formed One Kenya Alliance.

He, however, clarified that even then, the NASA principals will not relinquish their presidential aspirations to support his.