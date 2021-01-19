Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Tuesday unveiled a new slogan following a meeting with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party chairpersons.

He explained that the new slogan would align the party to the goals towards promoting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

"Tupike, Tuilinde, Tugawe kwa Haki (Prepare. Protect. Share in justice.)," the slogan read.

He added: "Our mission in BBI is to bake a bigger cake, protect it from thieves and share it equitably...shared prosperity. That was my message to ODM county chairs today whom I asked to make BBI a core ODM business. Handshake remains strong."

Raila Odinga during meeting with ODM party chairpersons on January 19, 2021

BBI

The BBI Bill is currently with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the verification of signatures is ongoing.

Over the past weeks debate has been rife over the reception of the BBI document after a letter written by Murang'a County Senator Irungu Kang'ata was leaked to the public.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has continued to advocate for the BBI referendum insisting that it is a solution to the perennial problems caused on the country's economy during General Elections.