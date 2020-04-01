President Uhuru Kenyatta has apologized to Kenyans over the excessive use of force by the police, on the first day of the government imposed curfew, to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Speaking on Wednesday, when he addressed recovered COVID-19 patients in a video link from State House, the president urged Kenyans to adhere to the directive.

President Uhuru noted that as circumstances unfold, government might be forced to enforce further measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

He reiterated that the measures put in place are to protect Kenyans and their lives, as he called on everyone to work together in bringing this to an end.

President Uhuru Kenyatta holds virtual meeting with 2 recovered Coronavirus patients

“The government has taken measures, we may as circumstances unfold be forced to take even more measures but let us all understand that these measures are all aimed at protecting life and keeping Kenyans safe. Let us work together, let us abide by the guidelines and protocols set aside by the Ministry of Health and let us continue working together until we overcome this challenge,” President Kenyatta.

During the virtual meeting, the president revealed names of the two recovered COVID-19 patients; Brenda Cherotich, the first person who tested positive for the infection in Kenya and Brian Orina, who contracted the infection from Brenda.

Read Also: Uhuru holds meeting with 2 recovered Coronavirus patients

Brenda and Brian who have recovered from Coronavirus

"Brenda we have been referring to you as patient 1, it was necessary to keep your details confidential but you are a special woman and a special young Kenyan because immediately you felt something was wrong, realizing what was happening in the world and without being coerced or pushed by your parents you took it upon yourself to go to Kenyatta Hospital and to tell them you were not well. We are very proud of you Brenda," the President stated.