Raphael Tuju announces new venture inspired by his 2020 road accident

The Jubilee party Secretary-General revealed that he is organizing a charity walk whose proceeds will go toward purchasing medical equipment for the Kijabe Hospital.

The 50-kilometre charity walk is slated for June this year, according to the CS without portfolio.

CS Tuju noted that he is currently walking 10-20 kilometres every week in preparation for the main event.

Pulse Live Kenya

I thought I'd never walk again - Tuju

In one of the his initial media appearances following the accident, CS Tuju conveyed that he had feared being paralyzed for the rest of his life.

The former Rarieda MP said the broken ribs posed a lot of pain which he says he would not wish on his worst enemy.

The injuries had also caused internal bleeding which saw him lose a lot of blood and subsequently shed off a lot of weight.