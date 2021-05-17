RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Raphael Tuju announces new venture inspired by his 2020 road accident

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Tuju, one year after serious road accident

The car in which Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju was travelling in when he was involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway on February 12, 2020
The car in which Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju was travelling in when he was involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway on February 12, 2020 Pulse Live Kenya

Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has announced a new initiative, inspired by his February 2020 road accident.

The Jubilee party Secretary-General revealed that he is organizing a charity walk whose proceeds will go toward purchasing medical equipment for the Kijabe Hospital.

The 50-kilometre charity walk is slated for June this year, according to the CS without portfolio.

CS Tuju noted that he is currently walking 10-20 kilometres every week in preparation for the main event.

Raphael Tuju makes first public appearance since road accident, addresses press at Karen Hospital
Raphael Tuju makes first public appearance since road accident, addresses press at Karen Hospital Pulse Live Kenya

I thought I'd never walk again - Tuju

In one of the his initial media appearances following the accident, CS Tuju conveyed that he had feared being paralyzed for the rest of his life.

The former Rarieda MP said the broken ribs posed a lot of pain which he says he would not wish on his worst enemy.

The injuries had also caused internal bleeding which saw him lose a lot of blood and subsequently shed off a lot of weight.

William Ruto attempted to grab power yesterday - Raphael Tuju says as he bans DP from party headquarters
William Ruto attempted to grab power yesterday - Raphael Tuju says as he bans DP from party headquarters William Ruto attempted to grab power yesterday - Raphael Tuju says as he bans DP from party headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

