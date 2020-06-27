A report has termed the Kakamega Primary School stampede as an accident.

Investigations by police ruled out foul play and exonerated teachers from the February 3 tragedy.

The probe dismissed reports that church cults and ghosts caused the incident that claimed 14 lives.

According to the report, teachers were the first responders at the scene and helped rescue a number of pupils.

DP William Ruto in Kakamega Primary School

“Upon the sound of the alarm, they (teachers) were the first to rescue the pupils who had stumbled on each other and were trapped in the building,” part of the report reads.

No Crime

“There is no clear criminal act that has been committed that is evident, no persons have been mentioned in connection with the stampede as well. This was an unfortunate event,’’ the report continued.

The report further de-emphasized claims of structural errors in the three-storey building which houses the school’s classrooms.

This comes as a relief to some of the churches that held service at the school premise before the stampede in February.