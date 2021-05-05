The Royal Media Services (RMS) has announced major changes in its Editorial Department, following the death of Robin Njogu, who worked as the Managing Editor-Radio.
RMS Announces major changes in the Editorial Department
The changes come following the death of Radio-Managing Editor, Robin Njogu
In a memo seen by Pulse Live, Young Muthomi has been appointed the new Managing Editor- Radio, with effect from 1st May, 2021.
RMS Editorial Director Joe Ageyo further announced new changes, which he termed as part of strengthening the team in line with the emerging market trends and challenges, where Lincoln Njogu has been appointed Deputy Managing Editor, and will work as Young’s Principal Assistant, in charge of all correspondents, reporters and other news desk operations.
Isaac Swila has been appointed News Editor, Christine Ojiambo and Josphat Odipo were promoted to Senior News Anchors and News Producers.
Edwin Obuya was promoted to the position of Sub-Editor, and will be responsible for editing news scripts as assigned by the Managing Editor. Jacob Icia was also promoted to the position of Sub-Editor, where he will help in strengthening the quality of stories in the sports desk.
Esther Njeri Ngugi will continue her role as Sub-Editor Digital, and will work closely with the rest of the leadership team to ensure cross-platform success of RMS products.
