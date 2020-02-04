Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, son to the late former President Daniel Arap Moi, on Tuesday morning issued a statement just hours after the former President's passing.

Addressing the press from Nairobi Hospital, where his father passed on, the Senator recounted the final moments of Mzee Moi's life saying that it was peaceful.

"I take this opportunity to tell my fellow Kenyans that Mzee passed on this morning at 5:20 am. He passed away peacefully, I was by his side," the Senator recounted.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi speaks on his father, former President Mzee Daniel Arap Moi's final moments before death at Nairobi Hospital

The Senator went on to convey the Moi family's gratitude for all the support offered to them as the patriarch ailed.

"As a family we have accepted [the loss] and mine is to give my heartfelt gratitude to all Kenyans and non-Kenyans for all the prayers and thoughts that they've been giving to Mzee and our family. Thank you all and may God bless you," Gideon stated.

Mzee Moi's health declined due to old age - Lee Njiru

Lee Njiru, the late former President's press secretary, also gave a statement to the press on the passing of Mzee Moi conveying that his health complications were a result of old age.

"For the last three years I have watched Moi come from a very strong person to sharp decline in his health due to age. Let me clarify that Moi is not 96 years as is being stated he is actually 102 or 103 years. He told me countless times not to pay attention to the age on his ID.

"He went from using a walking stick to a wheelchair and from there it was a steady decline. There was no need to disclose all these details but it was worrying. Remember that he was admitted in hospital in October 2019 and he has never left the hospital since then," Mr Njiru stated.

The spokesman further stated that in his final days at Nairobi Hospital, doctors had resorted to geriatric care for the former president until the time of his death.