Siaya Senator James Orengo’s son Bob Orengo was among 96 advocates who were admitted to the Bar on July 3rd, 2020.

In a tweet, Orengo’s wife Betty Murungi (Bob Orengo’s mother) congratulated Bob for the new milestone in his career.

“Congratulations @Boborengo on your admission to the Bar!

@orengo_james @ohayojames @RosejoyMuchiri @DeeMboriNgacha @LilianOhayo. All glory to God” reads Betty Murungi’s tweet.

Senator James Orengo’s son Bob Orengo among 96 advocates admitted to the Bar (Photos)

Raila to Bob Orengo

Senate Minority Leader also congratulated his son with a tweet that’s reads; “My boy. A proud and consequential moment !”

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga joined the conversation commenting the Young Orengo for his achievements.

“Bobby, from the first day of our encounter when you were a baby, I knew that you were destined for greatness. I am happy that my dreams are coming to pass. Congratulations. Raila” said Raila Odinga.

Senator James Orengo’s son Bob Orengo among 96 advocates admitted to the Bar (Photos)

Senator James Orengo’s son Bob Orengo among 96 advocates admitted to the Bar (Photos)

The 96 advocates were given the nod to practice law in Kenya in a ceremony that was presided over by Chief Justice David Maraga.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed who was among the 96 advocates, also expressed her joy after she was admitted to the bar following a 7-year wait.

“Thank you Hon. Chief Justice @dkmaraga for presiding over the momentus ceremony. Honoured and privileged to have been part of it. Congratulations to all the newly admitted colleagues,” reads Amina’s tweet.

Amb. Mohamed studied law at the University of Kiev in Ukraine where earned a Master of Laws (LLM) in International Law.

Also admitted to the bar was Mathenge Mukundi, a practicing Rastafarian.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed