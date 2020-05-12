Ousted Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika have moved to court challenging their removal from the leadership.

The duo sued Jubilee Party, KANU, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju, Jubilee Chair Nelson Dzuya, Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu.

During Tuesday's Senate sitting the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator protested his ouster from the Jubilee senate leadership.

Murkomen accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of orchestrating his ouster, noting that he is a very small target for the president.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

Senate changes

“If the greatest achievement of the President of Kenya is to demonstrate to the people of this country that I have removed my majority leader, that I’m a big man, Mr Speaker, the president is already a big man and I’m just the son of a squatter,” Senator Murkomen said.

"... now that Murkomen is out of the way, deliver for the people of Kenya, I will not be your stumbling block, allow all the bills that have been passed unconstitutionally to come to the house,” he added.

In the same sitting, Senate Speaker Lusaka upheld a resolution for the removal of Senators Murkomen and Kihika as Majority Leader and Majority Whip.

Speaker Lusaka said he had received minutes that showed 20 Senators attended the State House meeting and voted to effect changes in the Jubilee Senate leadership.