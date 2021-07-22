RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Company issues statement after aircraft crash landed with 37 passengers onboard

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

All passengers were Kenyans

A Skyward Express aircraft
A Skyward Express aircraft

Skyward Express, a chartered planes service provider, has issued a statement following an incident which occurred on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

The company acknowledged that an aircraft registered to their airline crashed on landing with 37 passengers and 4 crew members onboard.

The aircraft, registration 5Y-GRS, is said to have experienced what was termed as a “runway excursion” upon landing at Elwak, in Mandera South Sub-county.

Confirming that both the passengers and crew were unharmed in the incident, Skyward Express assured its customers that all other flights would continue as planned.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft suffered a runway excursion upon landing due to highly contaminated runway. The crew successfully put the aircraft to a halt and all passengers were safely evacuated.

"We confirm that all the people on board the aircraft are safe," the statement read in part.

Skyward Express aircraft which crashed at Elwak Airstrip
Skyward Express aircraft which crashed at Elwak Airstrip Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke