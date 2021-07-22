Company issues statement after aircraft crash landed with 37 passengers onboard

The company acknowledged that an aircraft registered to their airline crashed on landing with 37 passengers and 4 crew members onboard.

The aircraft, registration 5Y-GRS, is said to have experienced what was termed as a “runway excursion” upon landing at Elwak, in Mandera South Sub-county.

Confirming that both the passengers and crew were unharmed in the incident, Skyward Express assured its customers that all other flights would continue as planned.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft suffered a runway excursion upon landing due to highly contaminated runway. The crew successfully put the aircraft to a halt and all passengers were safely evacuated.

"We confirm that all the people on board the aircraft are safe," the statement read in part.