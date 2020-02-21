County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi Thursday advised MCAs against travelling to the United Arab Emirates.

Elachi told the MCAs there was an unsettled Ksh2.4 million debt over a claim of outstanding legal fees incurred in 2019.

A Lawyer Abdulla bin Hatem has demanded the payment on behalf of his client, The Birmingham Leadership Development Centre (TBLDC).

Lawsuit

The suit followed claims that then Assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele didn’t settle payments after TBLDC invited MCAs to Dubai for a training program in 2018.

“Members are advised to cease any official travel or otherwise to the United Arab Emirates or transit as the Assembly Service Board addresses the issue,” Elachi said.

“The said suit was applied as a result of Jacob Ngwele’s failure to settle the payment owed to The Birmingham Leadership Development Center without clear reasons,” she added.