The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Fabian Simiyu

Conjestina successfully completed her rehabilitation programme recently

Congestina Achieng [Photo: Amuj Isokum]
Congestina Achieng [Photo: Amuj Isokum]

Ex-boxer Conjestina Achieng landed a job as the head of security in Coast after successfully completing her rehabilitation programme.

Recommended articles

Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko broke the news via his Instagram account that he had employed former boxer Conjestina at Salama Bling Beach Resort.

In his lengthy post, Sonko stated that everyone deserves a second chance in life, regardless of their past or present circumstances.

Congestina Achieng
Congestina Achieng Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Sonko gives update on Conjestina’s health (Photos)

"My initial plan for Conje after healing was to employ her as the Head of security operations at the international Club Volume but changed my mind after thinking through what she has gone through before on drug and substance abuse," Sonko wrote.

Sonko further emphasized that he does not want to see Conjestina anywhere near drugs, considering her past life.

Before securing the security job, Conjestina's coach, sister, and son inspected the working environment of the hotel and approved it for her to work there.

Sonko stated that they had reached an agreement that Conjestina would only visit her rural home in Siaya and would not stay there permanently.

ADVERTISEMENT
Congestina Achieng
Congestina Achieng Pulse Live Kenya

He concluded by mentioning that her visit to her rural home would be closely supervised, and she would use her new job to support her family.

moha_adan123 Mike Sonko live long for us who see you as symbol of hope every new dawn.

neema_gsabina What the government failed....mpaka wanafanya tuamini ni uchawi.

ADVERTISEMENT

moha_adan123 You're are God sent man, I admire the humanity you have for any Kenyan.

Congestina and Mike Sonko
Congestina and Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

game_changers254 May God bless you so much Boss Mike. Waking up to such posts is a blessing. Jah Bless!!!

wanyama5605 Good job sir. Continue with good job you are doing, and I believe you have more than we may think in heaven, you are a true definition of a leader, may God bless you.

martin_great003 May God continue to Bless you Sonko for your good heart , you are far much better than some of these religious people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonko organised a boxing match between Conjestina and Zarika Fatuma on June 11 in Mombasa.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor sparks debate after asking God to reward hard-working married men with new wives

Pastor sparks debate after asking God to reward hard-working married men with new wives

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

Controversy surrounds Ruto's house gift to Faith Kipyegon

Controversy surrounds Ruto's house gift to Faith Kipyegon

Noordin Haji's net worth revealed

Noordin Haji's net worth revealed

Top 10 public & private universities in Kenya - 2023

Top 10 public & private universities in Kenya - 2023

MPs slash Ruto's 3% housing levy & postpone implementation date

MPs slash Ruto's 3% housing levy & postpone implementation date

Ex-governor losses Sh10M trying to import a Range Rover from U.K.

Ex-governor losses Sh10M trying to import a Range Rover from U.K.

3 charges DJ Brownskin was slapped with and possible jail terms

3 charges DJ Brownskin was slapped with and possible jail terms

Is Besigye quitting elective politics?

Is Besigye quitting elective politics?

Pulse Sports

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy makes history as he performs in 2023 Champions League final

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Journalist Kevin Philips

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

President William Ruto meets Faith Kipyegon at State House, Nairobi on June 13, 2023

Ruto rewards Faith Kipyegon Sh11 million worth of gifts