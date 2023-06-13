Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko broke the news via his Instagram account that he had employed former boxer Conjestina at Salama Bling Beach Resort.

In his lengthy post, Sonko stated that everyone deserves a second chance in life, regardless of their past or present circumstances.

"My initial plan for Conje after healing was to employ her as the Head of security operations at the international Club Volume but changed my mind after thinking through what she has gone through before on drug and substance abuse," Sonko wrote.

Sonko further emphasized that he does not want to see Conjestina anywhere near drugs, considering her past life.

Before securing the security job, Conjestina's coach, sister, and son inspected the working environment of the hotel and approved it for her to work there.

Sonko stated that they had reached an agreement that Conjestina would only visit her rural home in Siaya and would not stay there permanently.

He concluded by mentioning that her visit to her rural home would be closely supervised, and she would use her new job to support her family.

Social media reactions

