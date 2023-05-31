Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

On May 25, Arap Uria declared his plan to undertake the challenging 311-kilometre journey from Eldoret to Nairobi if his beloved Chelsea lost to Manchester United.

Regrettably, Manchester United triumphed over Chelsea with a resounding 4-1 victory, leading Arap Uria to commence his journey to fulfill the promise he had made, contingent upon the match's outcome.

Upon his arrival in the city, Arap Uria received a modest reception from a group of boda boda riders, despite his preference for being welcomed by the Sports CS.

Images of his arrival were shared online, prompting Uasin Gishu County Senator Jackson Mandago to invite him to his Nairobi offices.

Uria shared a photo with the former Uasin Gishu County Governor, who was dressed in a Manchester United jersey, and expressed his gratitude for the warm reception.

During their conversation, Arap Uria wished to ask Mandago questions about the Manchester United players.

However, Mandago refused, stating that Uria should have informed him earlier about his intention to ask such questions.

Mandago accompanied Uria through the Senate chambers, and they took a photo together with the Uasin Gishu County flag.

To acknowledge his remarkable feat of cycling over 300 kilometres, a tourism agency awarded Uria a three-day trip to Mombasa as a gesture of appreciation.

A glimpse of Uria's journey to Nairobi

Uria did not manage to reach Nairobi within a single day, but instead, the journey took him four days, with each day presenting its own unique challenges.

Upon cycling all the way from Eldoret, Uria made his first stopover in Eldama Ravine, where he underwent a medical check-up.

While in Eldama Ravine, the bicycle he was using experienced a minor mechanical problem. Uria shared an image of his bicycle being repaired.

On May 28, Uria shared a post on his social media, informing his followers that he was experiencing a mild muscle strain.

Consequently, he had to make an additional stop in Naivasha for a check-up and some rest.