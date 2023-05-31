The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Fabian Simiyu

Arap Uria took four days to cycle from Eldoret to Nairobi

Arap Uria (in reflector) poses for a photo with Uasin Gishu County Senetor Joseph Mandago on May 30,2023.
Arap Uria (in reflector) poses for a photo with Uasin Gishu County Senetor Joseph Mandago on May 30,2023.

Comedian Arap Uria accomplished his much-anticipated cycling expedition from Eldoret to Nairobi on May 30, culminating in his arrival at the Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

Recommended articles

On May 25, Arap Uria declared his plan to undertake the challenging 311-kilometre journey from Eldoret to Nairobi if his beloved Chelsea lost to Manchester United.

Regrettably, Manchester United triumphed over Chelsea with a resounding 4-1 victory, leading Arap Uria to commence his journey to fulfill the promise he had made, contingent upon the match's outcome.

Comedian Arap Uria
Comedian Arap Uria Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: How 'boda boda' inspired American citizen to launch electric bicycle

Upon his arrival in the city, Arap Uria received a modest reception from a group of boda boda riders, despite his preference for being welcomed by the Sports CS.

Images of his arrival were shared online, prompting Uasin Gishu County Senator Jackson Mandago to invite him to his Nairobi offices.

Uria shared a photo with the former Uasin Gishu County Governor, who was dressed in a Manchester United jersey, and expressed his gratitude for the warm reception.

During their conversation, Arap Uria wished to ask Mandago questions about the Manchester United players.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mandago refused, stating that Uria should have informed him earlier about his intention to ask such questions.

Mandago accompanied Uria through the Senate chambers, and they took a photo together with the Uasin Gishu County flag.

To acknowledge his remarkable feat of cycling over 300 kilometres, a tourism agency awarded Uria a three-day trip to Mombasa as a gesture of appreciation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uria did not manage to reach Nairobi within a single day, but instead, the journey took him four days, with each day presenting its own unique challenges.

Upon cycling all the way from Eldoret, Uria made his first stopover in Eldama Ravine, where he underwent a medical check-up.

While in Eldama Ravine, the bicycle he was using experienced a minor mechanical problem. Uria shared an image of his bicycle being repaired.

Arap Uria looks on as his bicycle is repaired
Arap Uria looks on as his bicycle is repaired Pulse Live Kenya

On May 28, Uria shared a post on his social media, informing his followers that he was experiencing a mild muscle strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, he had to make an additional stop in Naivasha for a check-up and some rest.

Uria diligently kept his fans updated on the progress of his journey, making several stopovers along the way, until he eventually reached Nairobi.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Senators propose changes in the hiring of teachers

Senators propose changes in the hiring of teachers

Crisis looms after 350 hospitals decline to take NHIF payments

Crisis looms after 350 hospitals decline to take NHIF payments

Kenyans resurface video of Hussein Mohammed cornering Uhuru over housing levy

Kenyans resurface video of Hussein Mohammed cornering Uhuru over housing levy

MPs break protocol after Haji declines to reveal his net worth

MPs break protocol after Haji declines to reveal his net worth

How Nairobi's slumlords rake in more cash than Runda, Muthaiga landlords

How Nairobi's slumlords rake in more cash than Runda, Muthaiga landlords

How Kibaki's moment of genius in a Nairobi bar altered Kenya's history

How Kibaki's moment of genius in a Nairobi bar altered Kenya's history

Apostle charged over swindling ACK church Sh2 million

Apostle charged over swindling ACK church Sh2 million

Top TV, radio stations & digital news sites among Millennials & Gen Zs

Top TV, radio stations & digital news sites among Millennials & Gen Zs

DP Gachagua opens up on past struggle with alcohol, calls for radical crackdown

DP Gachagua opens up on past struggle with alcohol, calls for radical crackdown

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Particpant at the 2023 NCBA Golf Series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series