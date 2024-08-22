The sports category has moved to a new website.

SIUUUbscribers! Ronaldo sets new YouTube record with lightning-fast subscribers

Amos Robi

Ronaldo’s success on YouTube is a natural extension of his already vast social media presence.

Footballer Christiano Ronaldo
  • Cristiano Ronaldo sets a new YouTube record by reaching 10 million subscribers in the fastest time ever
  • Ronaldo's engaging and diverse content includes a teaser trailer, a fun quiz game, and a clip of Ronaldo meeting his wax figure at Madame Tussauds
  • Ronaldo continues to demonstrate immense popularity both on and off the pitch, with his YouTube channel approaching 12 million subscribers

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has once again proven his unparalleled influence, this time in the digital world.

The football superstar set a new YouTube record by reaching 10 million subscribers in the fastest time ever.

Ronaldo's channel, UR Cristiano, which launched on August 21, captivated millions of fans across the globe, surpassing the 10 million subscriber mark by the end of the same day.

Ronaldo's achievement surpassed the previous record held by Hamster Kombat, which took seven days to reach 10 million subscribers.

The rapid growth of Ronaldo’s channel is a testament to his global appeal and the anticipation surrounding his latest venture.

Within the first 90 minutes of the channel's launch, it garnered over 1 million subscribers. The momentum only increased as the hours passed, with the subscriber count surging past 6 million within six hours.

The initial success of UR Cristiano can be attributed to its engaging and diverse content. The channel debuted with several captivating videos, including a teaser trailer, a fun quiz game featuring Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, and a clip of Ronaldo meeting his wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

These videos not only provided fans with a glimpse into Ronaldo's personal life but also showcased his charismatic personality, further endearing him to his global audience.

Ronaldo took to social media to express his gratitude to his fans, whom he playfully referred to as 'SIUUUbscribers,' a nod to his iconic 'Siu' celebration.

He shared his excitement in a heartfelt message: 'A present for my family … Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers!' Ronaldo also delighted fans by showing off his 'Gold Play Button' to his children, a reward given by YouTube for surpassing 1 million subscribers.

Ronaldo’s success on YouTube is a natural extension of his already vast social media presence.

With 112.5 million followers on X, 170 million on Facebook, and a staggering 636 million on Instagram, Ronaldo is no stranger to captivating online audiences.

His eagerly anticipated announcement of the YouTube channel on these platforms further fuelled the rapid subscriber growth.

"The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted, inviting fans to join him on this new digital adventure.

Currently playing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to demonstrate his immense popularity both on and off the pitch.

As UR Cristiano approaches 12 million subscribers, it’s clear that Ronaldo’s influence extends far beyond the football field, marking yet another milestone in his illustrious career.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

