What it takes to earn the Red Diamond Play Button awarded to only 8 YouTube channels

Reaching 100 million subscribers on YouTube is an extraordinary feat that only a select few have achieved.

To honor this remarkable milestone, YouTube awards the Red Diamond Play Button, a prestigious accolade unveiled through a tweet from the platform itself on September 6, 2019.

Crafted from dark glass or brass and adorned with a red baccarat crystal centerpiece made of gold, barium oxide, and sand, this exquisite award is encased in a red briefcase bearing the iconic YouTube logo.

As of now, only eight channels have had the honor of receiving this rare and coveted award. Let's take a closer look at these illustrious channels:

Pulse Live Kenya

1. T-Series

T-Series, an Indian music and film production company, holds the distinction of being the first YouTube channel to reach the monumental milestone of 100 million subscribers.

With a staggering subscriber count of over 266 million as of June 2024, T-Series is a dominant force in the YouTube community, offering a vast library of Bollywood music and film content.

2. PewDiePie

Swedish YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, made history as the first individual YouTuber to surpass 100 million subscribers.

With a subscriber count of over 111 million as of June 2024, PewDiePie gained fame through his entertaining gaming videos and comedic commentary, earning a devoted fanbase worldwide.

3. Cocomelon

Cocomelon has become a household name among children and parents alike, captivating audiences with its engaging and educational animated videos and nursery rhymes.

With over 176 million subscribers as of June 2024, this corporation/brand has solidified its place as one of the top subscribed channels globally.

Pulse Live Kenya

4. SET India

Sony Entertainment Television India, or SET India, offers a diverse range of popular TV shows and serials, catering to a wide audience with its entertainment content.

With over 173 million subscribers as of June 2024, SET India has amassed a massive following on YouTube, becoming a leading destination for entertainment enthusiasts.

5. MrBeast

Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, has gained widespread acclaim for his innovative content, elaborate challenges, and philanthropic endeavours.

With over 270 million subscribers as of June 2024, MrBeast's creativity and generosity have earned him a dedicated fanbase and solidified his status as a YouTube sensation.

Business Insider USA

6. WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) thrills millions with its action-packed wrestling matches and entertainment programs.

With over 102 million subscribers as of June 2024, WWE's YouTube channel offers a dynamic mix of highlights, interviews, and exclusive content, catering to wrestling fans worldwide.

Pulse Live Kenya

7. Like Nastya

Like Nastya features Anastasia Radzinskaya, a young Russian-American YouTuber whose family-friendly content includes vlogs, educational videos, and fun activities.

With over 116 million subscribers as of June 2024, Like Nastya has rapidly grown in popularity, making Anastasia one of the youngest and most successful YouTubers.

8. Vlad and Niki

Vlad and Niki star two brothers who create imaginative and entertaining content for children.