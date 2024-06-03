The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
What it takes to earn the Red Diamond Play Button awarded to only 8 YouTube channels

Amos Robi

Currently, the most subscribed YouTube channel belongs to MrBeast who has over 270 million subscribers

MrBeast showing his red play button
MrBeast showing his red play button
  • The Red Diamond Play Button is awarded to channels reaching 100 million subscribers
  • Only eight channels have received the Red Diamond Play Button so far
  • These channels have subscriber counts ranging from 102 million to over 270 million as of June 2024

Reaching 100 million subscribers on YouTube is an extraordinary feat that only a select few have achieved.

To honor this remarkable milestone, YouTube awards the Red Diamond Play Button, a prestigious accolade unveiled through a tweet from the platform itself on September 6, 2019.

Crafted from dark glass or brass and adorned with a red baccarat crystal centerpiece made of gold, barium oxide, and sand, this exquisite award is encased in a red briefcase bearing the iconic YouTube logo.

As of now, only eight channels have had the honor of receiving this rare and coveted award. Let's take a closer look at these illustrious channels:

The Red Diamond Play Button
The Red Diamond Play Button Pulse Live Kenya

T-Series, an Indian music and film production company, holds the distinction of being the first YouTube channel to reach the monumental milestone of 100 million subscribers.

With a staggering subscriber count of over 266 million as of June 2024, T-Series is a dominant force in the YouTube community, offering a vast library of Bollywood music and film content.

Swedish YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, made history as the first individual YouTuber to surpass 100 million subscribers.

With a subscriber count of over 111 million as of June 2024, PewDiePie gained fame through his entertaining gaming videos and comedic commentary, earning a devoted fanbase worldwide.

Cocomelon has become a household name among children and parents alike, captivating audiences with its engaging and educational animated videos and nursery rhymes.

With over 176 million subscribers as of June 2024, this corporation/brand has solidified its place as one of the top subscribed channels globally.

Cocomelon
Cocomelon Pulse Live Kenya

Sony Entertainment Television India, or SET India, offers a diverse range of popular TV shows and serials, catering to a wide audience with its entertainment content.

With over 173 million subscribers as of June 2024, SET India has amassed a massive following on YouTube, becoming a leading destination for entertainment enthusiasts.

Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, has gained widespread acclaim for his innovative content, elaborate challenges, and philanthropic endeavours.

With over 270 million subscribers as of June 2024, MrBeast's creativity and generosity have earned him a dedicated fanbase and solidified his status as a YouTube sensation.

YouTuber Mr Beast
YouTuber Mr Beast Business Insider USA

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) thrills millions with its action-packed wrestling matches and entertainment programs.

With over 102 million subscribers as of June 2024, WWE's YouTube channel offers a dynamic mix of highlights, interviews, and exclusive content, catering to wrestling fans worldwide.

Triple H showing WWE's YouTube Red Diamond Play Button
Triple H showing WWE's YouTube Red Diamond Play Button Pulse Live Kenya

Like Nastya features Anastasia Radzinskaya, a young Russian-American YouTuber whose family-friendly content includes vlogs, educational videos, and fun activities.

With over 116 million subscribers as of June 2024, Like Nastya has rapidly grown in popularity, making Anastasia one of the youngest and most successful YouTubers.

Vlad and Niki star two brothers who create imaginative and entertaining content for children.

With over 118 million subscribers as of June 2024, their adventures, challenges, and family-friendly videos have captured the hearts of a global audience, establishing them as prominent figures in the YouTube community.

