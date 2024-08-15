4 ways YouTubers are making millions besides revenue from advertisements

YouTube has become a global platform where content creators can turn their passions into profitable careers.

With the rise of influencers like Mr Beast, the allure of making money through YouTube has never been stronger.

But how exactly do YouTubers earn their income, and what does it take to succeed in this competitive space?

Monetisation on YouTube

YouTubers primarily make money through the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), which allows eligible creators to monetise their content in various ways. Here’s how it works:

Advertising revenue: The most common way YouTubers earn money is through ads that play before, during, or after their videos.

YouTube shares a portion of this ad revenue with creators. On average, YouTubers can make anywhere from $0.01 to $0.03 per view, which translates to approximately $1 to $3 per 1,000 views.

For 100,000 views, this could mean earnings of $100 to $300, depending on factors like audience demographics, video length, and content niche.

Pulse Live Kenya

2. YouTube premium revenue: YouTube Premium subscribers can watch content without ads, but creators still get paid.

Revenue from Premium membership fees is distributed to creators based on how much of their content is watched by Premium members.

3. Channel memberships: Creators can offer channel memberships to their subscribers for a monthly fee.

Members get perks like exclusive badges, emojis, and access to members-only content. This is an additional revenue stream that can be significant for creators with a loyal fanbase.

4. Super chats and super stickers: During live streams, viewers can purchase Super Chats and Super Stickers to stand out in the chat.

These features are another way for creators to earn money directly from their audience.

Reuters / Shohei Miyano

5. Merchandise sales: YouTube allows creators to showcase and sell their merchandise directly on their channel.

This integration makes it easier for fans to support their favourite creators by purchasing branded items.

Requirements for monetisation

To start making money on YouTube, creators must meet specific criteria to join the YouTube Partner Program:

1,000 subscribers : You need at least 1,000 subscribers on your channel.

: You need at least 1,000 subscribers on your channel. 4,000 watch hours : Your videos must have accumulated 4,000 watch hours in the last 12 months.

: Your videos must have accumulated 4,000 watch hours in the last 12 months. AdSense account : You must link your YouTube channel to a Google AdSense account to receive payments.

: You must link your YouTube channel to a Google AdSense account to receive payments. Compliance with YouTube policies: Your content must adhere to YouTube’s community guidelines and monetisation policies.

100,000 subsribers YouTube silver plaque for Fayez Bundi Pulse Live Kenya

Understanding YouTube's revenue sharing model

YouTube's main source of revenue is advertising, which allows businesses to reach relevant audiences.

As a creator, you share in this revenue through the ads that appear on your videos. The actual amount you earn depends on several factors, including:

Audience demographics : Advertisers pay more to target specific demographics, such as viewers from high-income countries.

: Advertisers pay more to target specific demographics, such as viewers from high-income countries. Video content and length : Longer videos can include more ads, potentially increasing earnings.

: Longer videos can include more ads, potentially increasing earnings. Viewer engagement: High engagement (likes, comments, shares) can lead to better ad performance and higher revenue.

YouTube Premium also contributes to your earnings, especially if your content is popular among Premium subscribers.

Pulse Live Kenya

How to get started and make money

For those looking to break into the YouTube space, here are some essential tips:

Choose a niche: Focus on a specific area of interest, whether it's gaming, beauty, education, or vlogging. A well-defined niche helps you attract a dedicated audience. Consistency is key: Regular uploads keep your audience engaged and improve your chances of being recommended by YouTube’s algorithm. High-quality content: Invest in good equipment, such as cameras and microphones, to produce professional-looking videos. High-quality content attracts more viewers and advertisers. Engage with your audience: Respond to comments, create polls, and host live streams to build a strong community around your channel. Optimise for search engines: Use SEO techniques like keyword-rich titles, descriptions, and tags to make your videos more discoverable on YouTube and Google.

Factors Influencing Earnings in Kenya

For Kenyan YouTubers, several factors can influence earnings:

Subscriber count : While YouTube doesn’t pay based on subscribers, a large following can lead to higher view counts and engagement.

: While YouTube doesn’t pay based on subscribers, a large following can lead to higher view counts and engagement. Watch time and engagement : The more time viewers spend watching your content and interacting with it, the more revenue you can generate.

: The more time viewers spend watching your content and interacting with it, the more revenue you can generate. Content niche : Some niches, like tech or finance, attract higher-paying ads compared to others like lifestyle or entertainment.

: Some niches, like tech or finance, attract higher-paying ads compared to others like lifestyle or entertainment. Ad rates: Ad rates vary by region, and Kenyan creators may earn less per view compared to creators in countries like the United States.

An AI-generated lively scene in downtown Nairobi where a group of young, energetic Kenyan content creators are producing a street-style vlog Pulse Live Kenya

Payment methods for Kenyan YouTubers

YouTube does not currently offer direct payments through M-PESA. Instead, Kenyan creators can receive payments through: