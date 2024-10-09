The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eliud Kipchoge lands new role with UN arm headquartered in Paris

Amos Robi

In his new role, Kipchoge will advocate for the use of sport to promote key values such as integrity, teamwork, and discipline.

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge has been appointed the goodwill ambassador for UNESCO
Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge has been appointed the goodwill ambassador for UNESCO
  • Kipchoge to advocate for the use of sport to promote key values like integrity, teamwork, and discipline
  • His appointment follows his retirement from professional track competitions post-2024 Paris Olympics
  • Kipchoge expressed gratitude and emphasised the power of sport to inspire and unite

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge has added another feather to his cap after being appointed as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Sport, Integrity, and Values.

The announcement comes shortly after Kipchoge retired from professional track competitions following his participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In his new role, Kipchoge will advocate for the use of sport to promote key values such as integrity, teamwork, and discipline.

These values have been central to Kipchoge’s illustrious career, which saw him become the first human to complete a marathon in under two hours.

Upon his appointment, Kipchoge took to his Instagram account to express his gratitude for the opportunity to work with UNESCO.

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge has been appointed the goodwill ambassador for UNESCO
Pulse Live Kenya

"I am deeply honoured and humbled to accept the role of UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Sport, Integrity, and Values.

"This moment is not just a personal achievement, but a reflection of the power of sport to inspire, unite, and transform lives," Kipchoge wrote.

He continued by emphasising that sport is more than just competition, calling it a universal language that teaches teamwork, self-discipline, and the importance of integrity.

These principles, he noted, have not only shaped his career but continue to guide him in all his endeavours.

Kipchoge concluded his statement by thanking UNESCO for the appointment and reaffirming his commitment to making a positive impact.

"Thank you, @unesco, for this incredible honour. I look forward to working together to make a lasting difference, and to reminding the world that truly, No Human is Limited," he added.

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge has been appointed the goodwill ambassador for UNESCO
Pulse Live Kenya

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is a specialised agency of the United Nations, headquartered in Paris, France.

Established in 1945, UNESCO’s mission is to promote international collaboration through education, science, culture, and communication in order to contribute to peace and security.

The organisation supports member states in developing educational policies, safeguarding cultural heritage, promoting freedom of expression, and advancing scientific research.

UNESCO is also dedicated to using sport as a tool for fostering social inclusion, equality, and mutual respect.

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge has been appointed the goodwill ambassador for UNESCO
Pulse Live Kenya

As a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, Kipchoge will use his platform to promote the values he holds dear, including integrity and discipline.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

