Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge was announced the winner by the Spanish foundation responsible for the awards after being picked by a 16-member jury.

The panel of judges recognized Kipchoge as a legendary figure in the world of athletics and hailed him as the greatest marathon runner of all time. His strategic approach and unwavering focus while running have earned him the nickname 'the philosopher.'

Kipchoge's impressive record includes winning 10 major marathons, such as London and Berlin, each four times. Additionally, he currently holds the Olympic marathon title and set the world record in the discipline with a remarkable time of 2:01:09 in Berlin last year, surpassing his own previous record from 2018 by 30 seconds.

Notably, Kipchoge remains the only athlete in history to complete a marathon in under two hours, achieving a time of 1:59:40 in Vienna in 2019, although this feat was not officially recognized due to the use of external assistance during the race.

Speaking after receiving the award Kipchoge described the recognition as a motivator for him to leave a legacy in the world of running.

"It is an absolute honour to receive the Princess of Asturias Award. To be amongst a list of extraordinary laureates, all people in different walks of life. It motivates me in my goal to leave a legacy in this world through running since a running world is a more peaceful world, a happier world and a more healthy world," he stated.

Kipchoge further expressed his gratitude to the Spanish Royal Family for the recognition they accorded him.

"I would like to thank Her Royal Highness The Princess of Asturias and her parents, Their Majesties The King and Queen of Spain, to grant me this honour," he stated.