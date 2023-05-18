The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Amos Robi

Kipchoge continues to cement his legacy as a global icon

Legendary marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge has been honoured with the prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Sports 2023 in Spain.

Kipchoge was announced the winner by the Spanish foundation responsible for the awards after being picked by a 16-member jury.

The panel of judges recognized Kipchoge as a legendary figure in the world of athletics and hailed him as the greatest marathon runner of all time. His strategic approach and unwavering focus while running have earned him the nickname 'the philosopher.'

Kipchoge's impressive record includes winning 10 major marathons, such as London and Berlin, each four times. Additionally, he currently holds the Olympic marathon title and set the world record in the discipline with a remarkable time of 2:01:09 in Berlin last year, surpassing his own previous record from 2018 by 30 seconds.

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya runs in the professional Men's Division during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Kipchoge finished in sixth place.Maddie Meyer | AFP
Notably, Kipchoge remains the only athlete in history to complete a marathon in under two hours, achieving a time of 1:59:40 in Vienna in 2019, although this feat was not officially recognized due to the use of external assistance during the race.

Speaking after receiving the award Kipchoge described the recognition as a motivator for him to leave a legacy in the world of running.

"It is an absolute honour to receive the Princess of Asturias Award. To be amongst a list of extraordinary laureates, all people in different walks of life. It motivates me in my goal to leave a legacy in this world through running since a running world is a more peaceful world, a happier world and a more healthy world," he stated.

Eliud Kipchoge breaks marathon record in Berlin
Eliud Kipchoge breaks marathon record in Berlin Pulse Live Kenya

Kipchoge further expressed his gratitude to the Spanish Royal Family for the recognition they accorded him.

"I would like to thank Her Royal Highness The Princess of Asturias and her parents, Their Majesties The King and Queen of Spain, to grant me this honour," he stated.

The award comes with a Sh7.4 million prize as well as a Joan Miró sculpture representing and symbolising the Award, a diploma, and an insignia conferred by Princess Leonor of Asturias, born in October 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

