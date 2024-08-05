Omanyala's message to Kenyans after missing Paris Olympic finals

Ferdinand Omanyala, Africa’s fastest man, has spoken out after his elimination from the 2024 Paris Olympics on August 4.

Omanyala, who was a hopeful contender for the finals, finished at the back of the pack, missing both automatic and non-automatic qualification spots.

Omanyala's high hopes dashed in the 2024 Paris Olympics

ADVERTISEMENT

There was a lot of excitement and hope surrounding Omanyala’s participation in the Olympics. Fans and supporters believed that he could make it to his first Olympic final.

Ferdinand Omanyala (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

However, the semi-final proved challenging as he competed against a field filled with top sprinters, including eventual silver medalist Kishane Thompson.

Despite his best efforts, Omanyala couldn’t secure a place in the final, finishing eighth in his semi-final race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omanyala's uplifting message after elimination from 2024 Paris Olympics

Despite the disappointment, Omanyala shared an encouraging message on his social media platforms.

He wrote, "Whatever you’re facing right now—it’s not the end of your story. God is with you and always will be. Thank you to everyone who believes that the Kenyan sprint story will never be the same again."

This message highlighted his resilience and faith, and it resonated with many of his followers and supporters.

Ferdinand Omanyala (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Omanyala's Olympic journey

The 2023 Pulse Influencer Award's winner at the Paris 2024 Olympics started on a positive note. The 28-year-old sprinter won his heat on Saturday, clocking a time of 10.08 seconds, finishing ahead of Italy's Chituru Ali.

This performance raised hopes that he might advance further. However, during the semi-finals, Omanyala posted a similar time of 10.08 seconds but could not progress to the final.

The semi-final race that Omanyala competed in was filled with intense competition. Kishane Thompson, who went on to win the silver medal, emerged victorious in this semi-final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ferdinand Omanyala (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The final itself was one of the most remarkable races in Olympic history. Thompson and Noah Lyles both clocked an impressive 9.79 seconds. The race was so close that it required a photo finish to determine the winner.

Although Thompson's foot appeared to cross the finish line first, it was Lyles’ torso that crossed the line first, earning him the gold medal.

The future for Omanyala

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite not advancing to the final, Omanyala remains a significant figure in African athletics.

His journey and achievements continue to inspire many young athletes in Kenya and across the continent.

Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Pulse Live Kenya