George Ruto brings Eldoret City to standstill as his team wins 4-1 [Photos]

It was celebratory weekend for President William Ruto’s son George Ruto who brought Eldoret to a standstill.
George Ruto stunned Eldoret City with his team's victory & his matatu causing a stir
Following the declaration of Eldoret as a city, George Ruto was in the area to support his team Jamuhuri Soccer Academy which was participating in the Under 15s Talanta Super Cup held at Eldoret Sports Club.
During the tournament organised by the Jakim Foundation, Jamhuri Soccer Academy beat Eldoret City Academy 4-1 in the final to claim victory.
However, despite the loss, Boniface Otuoma Indimuli, an attacking midfielder for Eldoret City Academy and a student at St. Anthony's Boys Kitale, was named the MVP of the just concluded tournament.
Jamhuri Soccer Academy is sponsored by George through his apparel company Tisap Threads.
He also accompanied the team and its supporters to Eldoret in the viral Moneyfest matatu that has been linked to him.
After the victory, George Ruto took a photo showing the trophy and medals behind the said matatu that has been the talk of town in Nairobi.
The pimped out matatu also made heads turn in Eldoret with many residents trying to get a glimpse of the vehicle.
Why Moneyfest Matatu has been making headlines
The Moneyfest matatu has been in the headlines primarily due to its controversial operation and its connection to George Ruto.
Here are the key reasons for its prominence in recent news
Operators in the matatu industry accused the Moneyfest and another matatu, Raptor, of openly violating traffic laws without facing repercussions from law enforcement.
Reports indicated that these vehicles lacked necessary documentation and they often bypassed queues to pick up passengers, which frustrated other matatu operators.
Following public outcry regarding its operations, the Moneyfest matatu was seen undergoing inspection by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).
This scrutiny reflects growing concerns over its compliance with safety and regulatory standards.
The Moneyfest matatu has gained significant attention for its flashy design and entertainment features, including large screens and high-quality sound systems.
It has become a topic of discussion on social media, with debates about its aesthetics and the behavior of its crew.