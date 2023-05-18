Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

In his interview, Ombachi shared his passion for cooking and reflected on his rugby career. He revealed that his culinary journey began during the HSBC Rugby 7s legs, where he travelled to around 18 countries each year, immersing himself in diverse cultures, languages, and food.

Inspired by the different cuisines he encountered, Ombachi would challenge himself to recreate those dishes when he returned home.

"My love of food is intertwined with playing rugby because it started when playing the HSBC legs. We used to eat different kinds of foods.

"I used to come back home and challenge myself to try and create some of the different dishes I had here and there. I think that's how the passion grew," Ombachi said.

To gain a deeper understanding of the culinary world, Ombachi turned to renowned chef Gordon Ramsey, learning the basics of cooking and honing his skills.

However, it was an unfortunate injury that forced him off the rugby field and into the kitchen.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic further accelerated his culinary pursuits, as he found himself with ample time to explore and experiment with different flavors and techniques.

Ombachi's journey took an exciting turn when he began sharing his culinary creations online. His main platform, TikTok, became a significant source of his popularity, with over two million followers eagerly awaiting his mouthwatering recipes.

What propelled Ombachi to viral fame was a video in which he cooked a substantial amount of food and shared it with street children.

"From time to time, I cook plenty of food and then hand it out to the kids on the streets, so I shot a video one time of me doing the same. From that video alone, I managed to gain more than 300,000 followers," he said.