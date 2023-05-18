The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Amos Robi

Ombachi now joins popular African stars such Davido and P-Square who have also been featured on Larry Madowo's show, CNN African Voices

Retired Kenya 7s player turned chef Dennis Ombachi
Retired Kenya 7s player turned chef Dennis Ombachi

Retired Kenya 7s rugby player turned chef, Dennis Ombachi, is basking in the joy of being featured on CNN's African Voices, a show hosted by journalist Larry Madowo.

In his interview, Ombachi shared his passion for cooking and reflected on his rugby career. He revealed that his culinary journey began during the HSBC Rugby 7s legs, where he travelled to around 18 countries each year, immersing himself in diverse cultures, languages, and food.

Inspired by the different cuisines he encountered, Ombachi would challenge himself to recreate those dishes when he returned home.

"My love of food is intertwined with playing rugby because it started when playing the HSBC legs. We used to eat different kinds of foods.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I used to come back home and challenge myself to try and create some of the different dishes I had here and there. I think that's how the passion grew," Ombachi said.

READ: Davido explains why he follows 'The Roaming Chef ' Dennis Ombachi

To gain a deeper understanding of the culinary world, Ombachi turned to renowned chef Gordon Ramsey, learning the basics of cooking and honing his skills.

However, it was an unfortunate injury that forced him off the rugby field and into the kitchen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic further accelerated his culinary pursuits, as he found himself with ample time to explore and experiment with different flavors and techniques.

Ombachi's journey took an exciting turn when he began sharing his culinary creations online. His main platform, TikTok, became a significant source of his popularity, with over two million followers eagerly awaiting his mouthwatering recipes.

READ: From rugby to recipes: 'The Roaming Chef' Dennis Ombachi shares secret to viral cooking videos

Roaming Chef Denis Ombachi
Roaming Chef Denis Ombachi Pulse Live Kenya

What propelled Ombachi to viral fame was a video in which he cooked a substantial amount of food and shared it with street children.

ADVERTISEMENT

"From time to time, I cook plenty of food and then hand it out to the kids on the streets, so I shot a video one time of me doing the same. From that video alone, I managed to gain more than 300,000 followers," he said.

His dedication and unique approach to cooking have garnered him recognition as the best content creator in Africa by TikTok.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KEBS MD among 27 suspended senior gov't officials over Uhuru-era scandal [List]

KEBS MD among 27 suspended senior gov't officials over Uhuru-era scandal [List]

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

DPP Haji issues fresh orders after DJ Fatxo was cleared by DCI

DPP Haji issues fresh orders after DJ Fatxo was cleared by DCI

Canada clarifies CS Alfred Mutua's announcement on jobs available for Kenyans

Canada clarifies CS Alfred Mutua's announcement on jobs available for Kenyans

Ruto reassigns 7 PSs after sacking Health Ministry PS

Ruto reassigns 7 PSs after sacking Health Ministry PS

Ruto nominates Noordin Haji for NIS Director-General job

Ruto nominates Noordin Haji for NIS Director-General job

Sakaja launches 19 new 'Kanjo' vehicles worth Sh105M [Photos]

Sakaja launches 19 new 'Kanjo' vehicles worth Sh105M [Photos]

Road safety takes center stage as cyclists give Joe Dzombo final farewell

Road safety takes center stage as cyclists give Joe Dzombo final farewell

Guinness World Records speaks after Chef Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

Guinness World Records speaks after Chef Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto watches a match between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards during the 96th Mashemeji Derby played at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, May 14, 2023

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years