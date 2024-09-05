Sports CS Murkomen issues statement after Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei’s death

Cheptegei, a 33-year-old Olympian, succumbed to injuries sustained after being set on fire in a horrifying domestic violence incident involving her boyfriend.

She passed away on September 5, 2024, at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, where she had been receiving treatment for burns covering more than 75% of her body.

Murkomen expressed his deep sorrow at the loss of Cheptegei, describing her as an exemplary athlete who embodied resilience.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kipchumba Murkomen, Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised the impact of her death, not only for Uganda but for the entire East African region.

In his statement, Murkomen highlighted that Cheptegei’s death serves as a painful reminder of the urgent need to combat gender-based violence, which has claimed the lives of many athletes in recent years.

“This tragedy is a stark reminder that we must do more to combat gender-based violence in our society, especially in elite sporting circles,” Murkomen said.

“As a government, we remain committed to supporting justice for Rebecca. No one should have to go through such an ordeal," he added.

Cheptegei’s death comes on the heels of several high-profile cases of violence against female athletes in Kenya, including the murder of world-record holder Agnes Tirop in 2021.

According to reports, Rebecca was set on fire by her boyfriend following a dispute, and both were hospitalised with severe burns.

While Cheptegei’s condition worsened, her attacker’s injuries were less severe.

The government had been in discussions to airlift Cheptegei to Nairobi for specialised care, but her condition deteriorated before arrangements could be made.

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Pulse Live Kenya

Murkomen’s statement concluded with a powerful message: “May her soul rest in peace. We must ensure that her death is not in vain by taking swift action to protect our women, both in sports and society at large.”