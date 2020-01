Four students are said to have been killed in what is being suspected as an Al Shabaab attack.

The attack took place at around 2:00 am on Tuesday morning in Saretho area of Abakeile Location, Dadaab, Garissa county.

The assailants are said to have blown up a Safaricom telecommunication mast in the area.

Sources convey that two of the attackers have been gunned down.

More to follow...