There was drama in Nairobi's Central Business District on Friday as police engaged protesters at Freedom Corner.

Police lobbed teargas at the Kenyan citizens who had gathered to protest the embezzlement of Covid-19 funds by government officials.

They further called for those involved in the misappropriation of the funds to be arrested.

Organizers of the civil action were also apprehended and banded together at the back of police Land Rovers.

