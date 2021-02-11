A total of 13 applications have been received by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) following the announcement of the vacancy at the Chief Justice's office.

The JSC noted that the list will be leaned down after shortlisting so that the final candidates will be invited for interviews.

Among those who have applied for the position is Senior Counsel Philip Murgor who is also a former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The full list is as follows:-