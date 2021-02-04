The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on Wednesday announced a list of shame and a list of fame pertaining to national leaders.

The lists focused on politicians, listing those who the Commission deemed unfit to hold public office and those who could be considered a perfect example leaders.

Fafi Member of Parliament (MP) Abdikarim Osman Mohamed and Njoro MP Charity Kathambi were named as the only two leaders who have upheld the tenets of Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

The controversial list named former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati, Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng'eno and South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro as the worst leaders in relation to the Integrity Act.

"Politicians using vulnerable youth to perpetrate acts of violence, the youth will be held responsible for their acts," NCIC Chairman Rev. Dr Samuel Kobia stated.