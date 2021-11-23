On Tuesday, DP Ruto received Ms Waruguru at his official residence in Karen in company of Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, MP Aisha Jumwa, Governor Anne Waiguru, MP Gathoni wa Muchomba, MP Didmas Barasa, and MP Oscar Sudi among others.

“The Welcome back home. @Cate_Waruguru.c,” tweeted DP Ruto.

On the other hand, Cate Waruguru also shared photos from her reunion with Hustler Nation, stating that ‘mpango ni bottom up’.

“Purpose leads a true leader and a true leader leads others. @WilliamsRuto mpango ni bottom up. Form ni Hustler Nation. Chama ni UDA. #MamaNiSimba #KaziniKazi #HustlerNation,” shared Kate Waruguru.

DP Ruto receives Cate Waruguru at his Karen residence Pulse Live Kenya

Hustler Nation

Waruguru hinted on re-joining DP Ruto’s camp back in July this year. On July 19, while a funeral service in Laikipia, the woman rep told the congregation that she had acknowledged that DP Ruto was the man to beat in the 2022 General Election.

“I am a smart woman with both my ears on the ground to listen to the people. I have gone to more than 40 meetings and the people are saying William Ruto Tosha 2022,” she declared.

Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru appears to have jumped ship again following the wrangles that have rocked the Jubilee Party.

Cate Waruguru’s fallout with Ruto

In June 2020, the Laikipia Woman Rep formally announced that she had ditched Ruto’s camp after experiencing a series of disappointments.

Waruguru said she was disappointed after Deputy President William Ruto broke his promises four times and had now opted to make a deal with Uhuru and Raila.

“He promised Mary Immaculate School money and a bus, he promised Rumuruti Catholic School a bus but never delivered any of those promises.

“He promised that the Nanyuki-Rumuruti Road would be upgraded but that hasn’t happened. The biggest question my people are asking is why these harambees aren't bringing development,” she spilled in an interview on Inooro TV.