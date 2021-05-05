Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria has sent a reminder to his Rarieda counterpart, Otiende Amollo that politics is not law, and that next time he advices him, he better have a pen and a note book.
This is politics not law - Moses Kuria to Otiende Amollo after ODM removed him from JLAC
Otiende Amollo was replaced by T.J. Kajwang as JLAC Vice Chair
His words came shortly after the ODM party removed the MP, as the Vice Chairperson of the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, replacing him with Ruaraka MP, T.J. Kajwang.
“To my fellow congregant at St Austin’s Catholic @OAmollo. This was 15th July 2020, 9 months ago. Next time I call you, come with a pen and a notebook. This is politics not law. Otherwise, you will cry all the way to Kit Mikaye,” wrote Moses Kuria.
He went on to share a post with advice he had given to Otiende and other MPs who had been appointed to the JLAC last year, on what they would be expected to do, soon after joining the parliamentary committee.
Kuria at the time, claimed that they had been appointed to deliver the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), and have individuals that Baba (Raila) wants nominated as Chief Justice, chair of the Electoral Commission (IEBC) and Registrar of Political parties.
“Congratulations Hon Otiende Amolo incoming Chair of the Justice & Legal Affairs Committee. Congratulations Hon Junet Mohammed, Hon Peter Kaluma and Hon Anthony Oluoch for making it to this vital committee. Now do not forget why Baba has appointed you to this vital committee- Deliver BBI, deliver a Baba friendly Chief Justice, deliver a Baba compliant IEBC and a Baba nominee for the Registrar of Political Parties. Stick to your Terms of Reference (ToRs) and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Tuliuzwa na tukakubali. Ilibidi,” said Moses Kuria.
The JLAC is the committee which deliberated the Constitution Amendment (Bill), 2020 which is popularly known as the BBI Bill.
