Tiaty Member of Parliement (MP) William Kassait Kamket has been released from police custody.

MP Kamket was released on Thursday evening just hours after he had been arrested and booked at the Kileleshwa Police Station.

The MP was released on condition that he should present himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Nakuru County on Thursday January 28, 2021.

Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket

Kapedo attack

The MP is accused of involvement in the bandit attack in Kapedo, Baringo County where six people lost their lives.

A GSU commander and an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officer were among the victims of the attack.