TSC issues statement after student attacked and injured Principal

The commission has condemned the students’ actions while raising alarm over increasing violence towards teachers.

“We wish to call upon all stakeholders to do all that is within their means to ensure that schools are safe for conducive learning and teaching. We must all work to stop violence in schools. TSC is determined to ensure that teachers are able to deliver on their duties,” read part of the statement.

The form three student had attacked and hammered a four-inch nail into the principal's head after he was asked to clear a Sh7,000 fee balance.

According to police officers, the principal had told the student to go home and collect school fees and that was when he was attacked.

Following the incident, the school head was rushed to a private Hospital in Kericho town where he was treated and later allowed to go home.

He has since resumed his duties in school with the weapon used in the attack recovered.

The police have since launched a manhunt for the student.

“We are looking for the culprit who did not report back to his parents’ home after the incident. Preliminary investigations indicate that the student attacked the teacher at around 6pm at his office and fled after inflicting serious head injuries,” a police officer told Nation.