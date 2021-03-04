Police were on Thursday forced to intervene after a rowdy car attacked a vehicle belonging to Kabuchai by-election candidate Evans Kakai.

Kakai's Toyota Hilux vehicle was pelted with stones, completely shattering the windscreen of the vehicle.

At the time of the attack, the prospective MP and his driver were in the car when the angry mob attacked, however, they both managed to escape unhurt.

A contingent of police reported to the scene, dispersed the rowdy crowd and thereafter made a number of arrests though none were linked to the attack on Kakai.

Ford-Kenya party supporters were blamed for the incident.

Kakai has also been accused of voter bribery, an allegation he denied while speaking to members of the press.

Evans Kakai is vying for the Kabuchai MP's seat under the "wheelbarrow party", UDA party ticket.

Police officers keeping guard during Kabuchai by-election

